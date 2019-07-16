Sioux Falls city council approves gift for State Theatre

Sioux Falls city councilors voted 6 to 0 Tuesday night to approve more than $1 million to help open the State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls. It has been closed since 1991.

On June 26th, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced the city would donate $1.5 million and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford announced he would donate $3.5 million.

Sanford's donation will support the completion of the auditorium. It will help turn the theatre into a premium movie house experience. Features will include high-end projection and sound equipment as well as recliners for audiences.

The city's $1.5 million will finance the exterior and structure of the building, life-safety measures, and accessibility. The money will come from the Entertainment Tax Fund, which is a fund restricted for culture and entertainment projects. City councilors had to approve the funds before they could be used though. That happened Tuesday night.

The State Theatre along Phillips Avenue is expected to reopen in the spring of 2020.