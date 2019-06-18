Sioux Falls city council passes ordinance change to continue cross-checks of weapons

Sioux Falls city councilors voted to change an ordinance that currently allows Sioux Falls pawn shops to cross-check guns brought into their shops with an online database that makes sure guns aren't stolen.

City councilors voted in favor of cleaning up the wording of that city ordinance in a vote of 7 to 1. Councilor Pat Starr was the only one who voted against it.

The city ordinance will no longer include the words "gun dealer." It is changed to any second hand dealer that sells items with a serial number. This includes everything from e-bikes to musical instruments.

This past march, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law clarifying that local agencies and governments can't restrict or prohibit the sale, purchase or licensing of firearms. The wording on the ordinance needed to be changed because of this. It will allow Pawn Shop owners to continue their checks on guns.

Chief Matt Burns with the Sioux Falls Police Department said at Tuesday's city council meeting the process to checking serial numbers on guns will not change. It just allows owners to continue checking them in the online database called 'LeadsOnline.'