Sioux Falls city councilor Greg Neitzert to seek re-election

A member of the Sioux Falls city council has announced plans to seek reelection.

Greg Neitzert announced his intention to retain his seat representing northwest Sioux Falls on Wednesday morning.

“If re-elected, I pledge to continue to fight for the citizens of Sioux Falls and to make decisions based on the best long-term interests of our residents," Neitzert said, via a press release. " We need an honest, informed, and principled leadership more than ever to address the many challenges and opportunities as our city continues to grow. I believe I have proven to be that type of leader.”

Neitzert has served on the council since 2016.