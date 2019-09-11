Mayor: No serious injuries reported due to storm; dozens of building damaged

Authorities say a strong storm that hit Sioux Falls did not appear to result any deaths or serious injuries, but it did leave dozens of buildings damaged or destroyed.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says there have been a few minor injuries reported, but none were serious.

National Weather Service Meteorlogist Todd Heitkamp called the storm a "nightmarish situation." He said while one confirmed tornado touched down, though he said it is possible more than one hit. NWS teams will be out Tuesday to assess. Heitkamp said likely most of the damage was caused by straight line winds.

Director of Public Works Mark Cotter said the ares between Marion Road and Cliff Avenue, and from 26th Street to 85th Street were the hardest hit. He said so far, the city has confirmed 37 structures collapsed or had structural issues due to the storm.

TenHaken said there were some issues with the city's siren system. He said not all sirens were activated during the warning, which he called a "breach of city protocol." He said the city "owning up" to the issue, and is investigating what caused it. Though Heitkamp specified that those sirens are only meant to be heard outside, and people inside should rely on other measures.

Police say a no-travel advisory currently in effect will be lifted at 8 a.m. Authorities have asked anyone who does not need to be in areas with heavy damage to stay away.

The city has created a map showing the latest storm damage problems around town. You can see it here.

The press conference is set to take place at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

