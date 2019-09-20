Sioux Falls city surplus auction to be held Saturday

Interested in a finding a good deal on some surplus government goods? The city of Sioux Falls has you covered.

The city will hold its annual surplus auction Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. It takes place at the Street Maintenance facility at 1000 East Chambers Street.

A variety of items will be sold, such as jewelry, electronics, tools, office furniture, equipment, and police unclaimed and confiscated property. All vehicles will begin selling at noon, which includes sedans, trucks, and heavy equipment.

Local governments selling items include the city, Minnehaha County, and the city governments of several neighboring communities.

The auction usually draws about 500 bidders, with net proceeds of more than $250,000 coming back to the City’s general fund.

You can find a full list of items up for auction this year here.