Sioux Falls clinics team up to save lives

It's a friendly competition, pitting the eyes against the ears.

Friday's unique blood drive was hosted by Midwest Ear, Nose and Throat and Sioux Falls Family Vision. Blood donors could visit the clinic of their choice and donate on behalf of eyes or ears.

"We've been getting together lately to do some different competitions and some different events to help the local community..and this is one that we thought was very important. Especially around the holiday season," Torre Vandeberg, Sioux Falls Family Vision's marketing director.

"If you have kids that are in school, and everybody has things very well scheduled and then as soon as that's over you go do fun things but it's not the same schedule so if you are a regular blood donor you probably don't give as often in the summer," said Dr. Kenneth M. Scott, Midwest Ear, Nose and Throat.

Seventy-one people took time to donate Friday, helping more than 180 patients.

Midwest Ear, Nose and Throat won the friendly competition.

All donations stay local.