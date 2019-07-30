Sioux Falls construction update

Construction continues in Sioux Falls, and several new projects kick off Monday and Tuesday.

Marion Road construction is closing the entrance to Dunham Park while crews conduct bridge deck repairs, closing the outside lanes from West Silver Valley Drive, all the way to the park.

The two lanes on the east side of Southeastern will also be closed from Klondike Trail to East 41st street for sewer lining replacement and street improvements.

Both those projects kick off Monday and will conclude sometime this fall.

Construction on I-229 also rolls on, with the next leg involving the building of ramps connecting to 26th street, giving commuters access to the interstate.

Vail Drive will also be closed, starting Tuesday, for utility work, a project that should be completed by the end of the week.

The city is also working on several intersections across for a variety of problems. Some will be widened or receive extra turn signals because of an uptick in traffic or crash reports. Others, will make adjustments in accordance with zoning, like adding a school crossing.

For a look at the construction and upcoming projects, take a look at the city's interactive map on its public works website here.