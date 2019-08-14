Sioux Falls couple going viral with elaborate proposal

The newest piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls, the Arc of Dreams, represents the leap of faith people need to take in order to make their dream come true. Tyler Meints did just that on Friday. He said he was super nervous to propose, but he knew it was going to be fun. ADwerks and Mud Mile communications helped him pull it all off.

Tyler and his now fiance, Stacia Rawhouser, have been dating for about 6 1/2 years.

"I didn't see it coming at all, and I knew it was going to be hard to surprise me. But he pulled it off really well," Rawhouser said.

She is a teacher and Tyler works at ADwerks, a marketing agency. Tyler asked her if she would be willing to help his work out with a project.

"When he was like it's just to pitch this ad and no one will see it. It's just for the client. Would you mind? And I was like that sounds like so much fun! I was really excited to help with the project," Rawhouser said.

"Little did she know the whole day, the whole shoot was about how I was going to propose to her at the end of the day," Meints said.

The proposal took two months to plan.

"His boss, his whole job, they shut down their agency just to do this all day to follow us around with cameras," Rawhouser said.

The couple went to several businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls, where Rawhouser got a new outfit and her hair and nails done. It was all part of the elaborate fake commercial shoot. The proposal was saved for the last scene.

"Just how many people dedicated their time and resources and efforts to make this happen for me, it was humbling and overwhelming. It was awesome," she said.

The couple has not set a date for the wedding, but they both said this was one of the most memorable moments in their lives. You can watch the full proposal below.