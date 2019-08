Dr. Gregory Hill is an optometrist with Avera in Sioux Falls. He traveled to the Rosebud Reservation in southcentral South Dakota to help provide care for people living there.

This was all part of RAM, which stands for Remote Area Medical. It's a nonprofit provider of free mobile clinics.

KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck was there when patients received some exams and explains how beneficial this is to the community.