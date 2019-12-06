Sioux Falls downtown Post Office open Saturdays during the holidays

The Sioux Falls Downtown Post Office has opened for Saturday retail hours from now through Christmas.

The post office, which is normally closed on Saturday, will now be open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 12 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 13 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

• Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code™ 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

• Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express® service

• Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 20 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 21 — Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

• Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail service

• Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail service

• Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express service

Hawaii

• Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

• Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express service

