Sioux Falls drivers excited for Uber launch

You can add another ride sharing app to your phones.

Uber is officially in South Dakota.

The ride sharing service launched Thursday and Sioux Falls city leaders expect big things.

For more than a year, Maggie Rice has been driving for Lyft in Sioux Falls.

“I love being a driver because both of my kids have very busy schedules,” Rice said. “So between those events, this provides me the flexibility to be able to be at all of those events.”

Like Rice, people in Sioux Falls are now adding another ride sharing app to their phone.

“It’s a good day in our city,” Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken said. “There’s a lot of people who need rides in this city and so both companies will coexist together. They'll be utilized well and we look forward to them working well in a partnership to get people around our city safely.”

TenHaken isn’t the only one.

Rice gave the first official Uber ride to some pretty special riders.

“Sioux Falls, what’s happening?” TenHaken said. “This is the first Uber ride. You can see the sticker on the window its official.”

“I am a small town girl from northwest Iowa,” Rice said. “Never did I think that would ever be a thing and I was able to be that person today.”

Rice isn't the only one planning double duty on ride shares.

“A lot of people will bring up both apps and see which platform is giving either a faster arrival time or price and then they can choose from there,” Uber and Lyft driver Nancy Kieffer said.

Rice and Kieffer are pretty popular choices.

“We are the top two females in the state of South Dakota for the number of rides we've given,” Rice said.

Combined, the two have given over 8,000 rides and they hope now that Uber is here, they only get busier.

“We are going to steal all the pings from the boys,” Kieffer said. “I think it’ll just be great for the market and I just can’t wait for my first ping.”

Rice said as of 4:00 Thursday afternoon, she's heard of drivers giving about four Uber rides.

They expect those numbers to go up as more people download and use the app.

TenHaken said drunk driving arrests have decreased since ride sharing services began in Sioux Falls in 2017.

He’s excited to see the impact Uber has on that as well.