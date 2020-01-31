Sioux Falls elementary schools compete in ‘Souper Bowl’

Ahead of the biggest game in football, two Sioux Falls elementary schools came up with their own competition to help out a good cause.

It's called the "Souper Bowl."

Each year, in the days leading up to the actual Super Bowl, students from the two schools compete in a canned soup drive for Feeding South Dakota.

The top-raising classroom from each school wins a prize each day and the school that raises the most earns a trophy.

“It's neat to see kids actually bring stuff from their homes, and they know it's meaningful to someone else, and that's the whole point of it. we're trying to help our community overall. It’s truly a community service project for our kids to work on,” said Cleveland Elem. Principal Mitch Scheaffer.

The results for this year's "Souper Bowl" were neck-and-neck. Anne Sullivan Elementary edged out Cleveland in total cans but Cleveland had the higher cans-per-student donation rate.

Together, they collected more than 8,400 cans of non-perishable food.

