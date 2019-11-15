Sioux Falls family homeless after house fire

A Sioux Falls family is homeless after a fire burned through their home one week ago.

No one was hurt but the fact that it happened provides a timely reminder of the risks open flames and overloaded power outlets can bring.

With the holidays approaching and more kids spending time at home, they need to know what's safe and what's not. In some cases, kids will be at home alone. Making sure they know what to do in the event of a fire could make the difference and save lives.

Jonnie Joseph and her daughter Jazlyn are left picking up the pieces after a fire left the inside of their home filled with ashes.

"It's everything, my kids home, memories, pictures, everything gone," Joseph said.

Jonnie says she was getting ready to shower when Jazlyn started banging on the bathroom door.

"She's saying as she's knocking, my chair is broken, my chair is broken," Joesph said. "I opened the door to peak and there's already smoke going through the ceiling, and the room was in flames. I picked her up and ran outside."

Even though this is a tough time, Jonnie knows things could've been worse.

"I've been thinking that this whole past week, thank God she came to the door knocking," Joseph said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says there is an uptick in house fires during the holiday months. He says it is important to make sure your kids are prepared in case a fire should occur.

"They (parents) should make sure they always have an evacuation plan in place and their kids know what that plan is. And they should make sure they know to call 911," Fessler said.

Fessler says to water your Christmas tree regularly, keep an eye on burning candles, and do not leave food unattended while it cooks.

It's also important to know the awareness level of your child.

"A thing to think about is making sure lighters, matches, and things of that sort are not available to smaller children," Fessler said.

Fessler says to always stay vigilant of your surroundings.

"It doesn't matter if it's a small child or an adult, if they are not paying attention, things can happen," Fessler said.

Fessler says to check and make sure your smoke alarms are working correctly. They are the first warning sign of a fire and could save a life.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jonnie and her family.