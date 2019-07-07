Sioux Falls family rattled after earthquake hits California

A lot of people are still talking about the massive earthquake that hit California Friday. The 7.1 earthquake coming just a day after Thursday’s 6.4 earthquake on the Richter scale.

A Sioux Falls family was on vacation in Los Angeles when this all happened.

The Henkhaus family was away in California visiting Disneyland and they experienced both earthquakes that shook the state. They say it was surreal.

Two earthquakes shook the Golden State this past week. The Henkhaus family was hanging out in their hotel room when they felt the floor moving, the bed started swaying and they didn't know what was going on until…

"Our son was in the bathroom taking a bath and he called out from the bathroom 'it's an earthquake the waters going back and forth,’" Ann Henkhaus said.

They were there Thursday for the first earthquake, but didn't feel it. This was their first time experiencing something like this.

"I immediately went to Facebook and posted ‘OK I’ve experienced my first earthquake,’ it's just not something you ever think you're going to experience and it was pretty surreal," Henkhaus said.

Henkhaus said the earthquake felt more like swaying rather than shaking.

"It’s very surreal. There were people just out walking like it was normal,” Henkhaus said. "I’ve said to people it was a little like being on a Disney ride where they shake you about a little bit except that we knew we were in reality and we were in a building that shouldn't be shaking."

After the families first earthquake they met a local woman while at a coffee shop and she asked about their experience.

"She said she went to bed that evening in her clothes and had also put her purse and her keys right by her door so that if there were something greater coming or she had to evacuate her home she would be fully prepared," Henkhaus said.

Ann said she didn't see much damage after the earthquake. They are now back home in Sioux Falls safe and sound, but she said it was an experience she and her family will never forget.

That earthquake on Friday was one was the strongest southern California has felt in more than 20 years.

