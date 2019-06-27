Sioux Falls' first African American firefighter honored

The City of Sioux Falls is honoring a man who served the community in a historic way.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is declaring June 30th "Ed Washington Day." Ed was the first African American firefighter in Sioux Falls history.

He passed away last month after battling cancer.

Ed's family joined the mayor to honor him today.

"As hard as it is to imagine, that a black man from Mississippi making his way to Sioux Falls and having that be home, it's pretty crazy, but that's what it was," said Dominick Washington, son of Ed Washington. "And he built his home and built his family and his community here and it meant a great deal to him."

Dominick says being the first African American at the department wasn't always easy for his dad but he made incredible relationships that lasted a lifetime.