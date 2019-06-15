Sioux Falls' first-ever pride parade brings in thousands

Thousands of people filled downtown Sioux Falls Saturday to witness Sioux Falls' first-ever pride parade. Pride is a way for the LGBTQ community to come together as one and celebrate how far they've come.

"It was absolutely amazing you would never know that it was the first because there was so much love in one area you just can't believe it," Parade goer, Kaytee Kappen said.

Pride can be showed in many ways. It’s a way to show yourself as an individual and for people within the LGBTQIA community to show how visible and strong they've become over the last 50 years.

"It’s just a sense of joy and solidarity. People from all different walks of life who want to celebrate love and loving who you love and being loved in return," Mom hugger, Faith Kjeesbo said.

But not all wanted to spread love and joy.

"It's hate and that's not what their book teaches," Kappen said.

But even with that hate many weren't phased by the outburst.

60 mothers with the ‘Free Mom Hugs’ organization were there with open arms to show everyone is worthy of love and belonging.

"There are a lot of people here that have been rejected by family or friends and haven't had a hug from a mom or a dad in a long time," Free Mom Hugs South Dakota Chapter, Susan Bill said.

"Look at this community, often times people can feel really alone especially when they're very different from the majority whatever that means," Kjeesbo said.

So having a place to gather with thousands of similar people shows everyone they're not alone.

Carrie Rehnke believes everybody deserves to be loved for who they are.

"It just kind of broke me because there was such an outpouring that you could just see from our community the second they saw the Free Mom Hugs sign you just heard kind of this roar," Rehnke said.

That support and love is what many say they needed to feel safe and at peace with who they are.

"This is my community I live here and I’ve always been proud to live here but I was extra extra proud to live here today," Rehnke said.