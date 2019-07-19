Sioux Falls girl gets wish for an adaptive play system

One Sioux Falls girl has a brand new backyard thanks to Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Phoenix was given the red carpet treatment Friday when the organization fulfilled her wish for an adaptive backyard play system.

She uses a wheelchair, so now she has specialized equipment to be able to jump on a trampoline.

Company owners came from Texas and Missouri to donate material and their time to make this happen.

"It's better than winning the lottery. It makes me glow inside to be part of something like this," Matthew Brown said, who is the owner of Mablay Construction based out of St. Louis.

"You can see her up there right now. She's smiling. That's all that matters. She's smiling and laughing, and she's doing something she wouldn't have been able to do last week," Kevin Grage said, who is the operations director at Solo Step. That is the company that provided the overhead track and harness on the trampoline.

"This is something that will truly impact her life forever, and that's why we call it a life-changing wish," Sue Salter said, who is the CEO and president of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

This was a complete surprise for Phoenix on Friday. Many friends and family came out for her big "wish experience.