Sioux Falls girl wins National Triathlon Championship

Sanford has had a triathlon program for the past several years to train athletes of all ages. The past three years, Sioux Falls has been home to a national champion in one of the age groups.

The most recent winner from Sioux Falls is Lila Knutson. She was crowned at the National USA Triathlon Championship in West Chester, OH.

"When you look at her bike compared to all these other kids' bikes, it's tiny and for her to race as fast as she's racing on this really tiny bike, is just amazing," Kathy Grady said, who is Lila's coach.

It's amazing because Knutson is 7 years old, which is the youngest age someone can compete in a national triathlon race.

"To be in my program, they should be able to swim two lengths of the pool," Grady said.

Knutson can do that and more. About two weeks ago, she won the national championship for her age group in the Youth & Junior National Championship.

"Good feeling," Knutson said. "Because you have to do three things that are hard at once."

She had to swim 100 meters, bike a 5K, which is about 3.1 miles and run 1K, about 0.6 miles. Knutson did it in 23:02.

"Considering she's 7 years old and what she does is just amazing," Grady said.

Knutson followed in her brother and sister's footsteps, who have been in Sanford's triathlon program for several years. Grady coaches them as well. She said the program grows every year.

"They work so hard the whole time they're at practice, and it's fun when you get to these national competitions to see how well they perform," Grady said.

It's especially fun when they perform so well, they win it all.