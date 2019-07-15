Sioux Falls grocery store robbed, employees pepper sprayed

Sioux Falls police say what started as shoplifting, ended as a robbery at a central Sioux Falls Grocery store.

Police said a man walked into Hy-Vee on west 10th Street Friday night and started grabbing several bottles of alcohol.

The man noticed he was being watched, walked out of the store with the alcohol, and got into the passenger seat of a car.

Store employees followed the man outside and one tried to get the man out of the vehicle. Another employee was able to get the vehicle's license plate.

The suspect then threw a bottle of alcohol at the employees and sprayed pepper spray at them, allowing suspects to drive off.

Police later arrested the driver, Owen Jennings. He is charged with second-degree robbery.

Police have identified the other suspect but haven't arrested him.