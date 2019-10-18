Sioux Falls haunted house re-brands to celebrate 45 years

The Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House is celebrating 45 years of scares by re-branding as the Jaycees Feargrounds. The feargrounds is at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and has created a Haunted Museum and carefully selected the best characters to relive your favorite scares.

It is also hosting a kid's day on Sunday, which will be no scares and all fun. The lights will be flipped on for a day that includes trick-or-treating and a petting zoo.

The haunted house is part of Sioux Falls Jaycees, which is a non-profit that serves the Sioux Falls community. The haunted house is volunteer-run, and Jaycees' biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Jaycees Feargrounds is open every weekend for the rest of October with extended days at the end of the month. Admission is $15 or $20 for a fast pass. Tickets can be purchased on location or online here.

For hours of operation and open dates, go here.