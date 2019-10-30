Sioux Falls home damaged in fire

Authorities say no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a house on the 1700 block of S. Van Eps Avenue.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the fire burned a hole in the living room floor. Crews were able to put the fire out within 15 minutes of arriving.

The house was vacant, and currently for sale. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities say a passerby heard a smoke alarm, and notified the fire department.