The second annual Native American Day Parade takes place in downtown Sioux Falls on Monday.

It is a time to celebrate heritage, culture and community within the city on South Dakota's Native American Day.

Events kick-off at 8:00 a.m. with a traditional prayer and blessing at Lyon Park.

The parade starts on 14th Street and Phillips Avenue at 10:00 a.m., heading down Phillips and ending on 5th Street.

There will be floats, dancers and musicians.