Sioux Falls launching campaign on recycling education

The city of Sioux Falls is launching a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of recycling.

The "It's Easy to Make an Impact" campaign will focus on showing residents, business and organizations in the community how anyone can make a positive impact, city leaders say.

"Recycling is a big part of being a sustainable community," said Mayor Paul TenHaken. "Recycling diverts materials from the waste stream and helps extend the life of the landfill."

The Impact campaign includes an updated recycling guide, new interactive website, and updated printed materials for disposal information. Updated stickers for trash and recycling bins will also be available.

The 2019 Sioux Falls Recycling Goal is 23.4 percent of all waste. The recycling rate is calculated by dividing the total amount of recyclables by the total amount of solid waste hauled. All licensed commercial waste haulers are required by city ordinance to achieve at least 80 percent of the recycling goal.

You can find more information at the city's website.