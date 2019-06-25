Sioux Falls liquor store fails alcohol compliance check

A Sioux Falls business has failed the latest round of alcohol compliance checks in the city.

A clerk at Booze Boys Discount Wine & Liquor on W. 12th Street sold alcohol to a person under age 21, according to police.

Officers checked 32 businesses around the city. Booze Boys was the only store to sell alcohol to an underage buyer.

The clerk was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

Police say they conduct random alcohol compliance checks in an effort to protect young people in the community.