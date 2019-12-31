Sioux Falls man accused of pouring gas on woman, threatening to light her on fire

Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after throwing gasoline on a woman and threatening to light her on fire in central Sioux Falls.

Police arrested 70-year-old Larry Lee Fletcher of Sioux Falls Tuesday morning near a hotel on West Russell Street and Louise Avenue.

Police said around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Fletcher allegedly walked into a casino near East 8th Street and South Franklin Avenue and threw a cup of gasoline on the clerk, then threatened to light her on fire. Police said the clerk gave the Fletcher cash from the register and he left the casino.

Hours later, Fletcher was located and thanks to surveillance video, authorities were able to identify him by his shoes and coat he wore during the robbery.

Fletcher has been charged with first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

