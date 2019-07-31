Sioux Falls man arrested for car burglaries

A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police say he stole items from several unlocked cars Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls police said officers were called to the area of Ninth Street and Holly Avenue after several people reported seeing a man checking car doors in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When officers arrived on scene, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said they discovered Shane Dean Spotted War Bonnet II in possession of stolen items. Stolen items included car insurance cards, mail, phone chargers, and sunglasses.

Bonnett has been charged with six counts of possession of stolen property and three counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.

Clemens said Bonnett could face more charges if more victims come forward.