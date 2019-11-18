Sioux Falls man arrested after accidental gun discharge

Sioux Falls police say a 24-year-old man has been arrested after accidentally discharging a gun inside his pocket early Monday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers responded to the area of 11th Street and Mall Avenue after hearing a gunshot at 2:30 a.m.

Clemens said Bismark Alex Roberts from Sioux Falls was attempting to take the gun out of his pocket when he accidentally discharged it.

At the scene, officers found Roberts had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25. He was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.

Roberts wasn't injured in the incident.