Sioux Falls man arrested after assaulting a police officer with a motorcycle

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges after authorities say he assaulted an officer with a motorcycle and driving reckless.

Sioux Falls police arrested Anthony Brian Brownlee of Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon.

The incident began early Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. in the public parking lot next to Phillips Diner. Officers were assisting with traffic control in front of PAve when Brownlee started to rev a motorcycle engine in the parking lot.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said officers went over to talk with Brownlee and he drove the motorcycle at the officers, clipping one of them in the leg.

Police said Brownlee then veered onto the sidewalk while many pedestrians were walking, turned on 10th Street and ran a red light at 10th Street and Minnesota Avenue, which was witnessed by police. He then spun the bike around to go the wrong way down 10th Street and drove directly at officers, saying he "was going to kill them."

Brownlee eventually left the scene but officers were able to get the license plate on the motorcycle. Clemens said police talked with the owner, who had loaned out the bike to Brownlee and were able to locate later Sunday.

Brownlee has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated eluding, exhibition driving, threatening a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, driving on the sidewalk, motor vehicle noise ordinance, red light violation, driving wrong way of one-way and reckless driving.

The officer was not injured.