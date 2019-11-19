Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault with an ax

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he approached a teen with a battle ax on Monday night.

Sioux Falls police said 26-year-old Jamey Roger Gayken was kicked out of a home on the 900 block of North Walts Avenue. Later on, Gayken returned to the home around 10:30 p.m. with the ax.

Clemens said Gayken was initially looking for the person who kicked him out but approached a 16-year-old boy who lived at the home instead.

Police said the teen felt threatened by Gayken and reported the incident to authorities, leading to charges. Police said Gayken didn't swing the ax.

Gayken has been charged with aggravated assault. Clemens said he also had several outstanding warrants.