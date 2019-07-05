Sioux Falls man arrested for assault

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he threatened his girlfriend with a knife.

Sioux Falls police arrested Michael Oines, 35, on Thursday afternoon at a resident near Empire Place and Louise Avenue.

Lt. David McIntire said officers were initially called to check on Oines' well-being. After further investigation, officers learned Oines threatened his girlfriend with a butcher knife on Wednesday.

McIntire said, at one point, the woman took out a knife to defend herself.

Oines is being charged with aggravated domestic assault.

No injuries were reported.