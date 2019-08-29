Sioux Falls man arrested for assault

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after threatening a woman with a chainsaw on Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls police said 39-year-old Dylan Lee Warner has been charged with aggravated assault domestic.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Warner was arguing with a 34-year-old woman in the area of Austin Street and Mable Avenue when Warner went outside and the woman locked the door behind him.

After failing to kick the door in, Clemens said Warner then entered through the garage door and attempted to start up a chainsaw but was unable to get it started. Clemen said the woman reported that Warner threatened to use the chainsaw on her after cutting through the home.

Warner climbed to a second floor and entered the home through a window. Clemens said the woman was able to jump from a window and alert police.