Sioux Falls man arrested for drunk, reckless driving in Lincoln County

A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk near Canton Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Communications said they received reports of a reckless driver around 4:30 on US 18 near SD Hwy 11 east of Canton.

Callers said the man’s vehicle launched off the road and ended up in a field, where he began tearing around.

The driver eventually made his way back onto SD Hwy 11 where he almost struck another vehicle head-on.

A deputy was able to quickly respond to the area and witnessed the suspect vehicle drive off the roadway and crash into a ditch.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the 36-year-old driver was five times over the legal limit. His PBT on scene was .418.

He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for observation.

He was charged with DUI 1st and reckless driving.

There were multiple reports of this vehicle almost crashing into other motorists.

This incident is still under investigation and other charges are pending.