Sioux Falls man arrested for firing gun outside apartment complex

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after Sioux Fall police say he fired a gun at a group of people in west Sioux Falls.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of South Marion Road when Joe Dwight Gentry II was reported screaming outside of an apartment complex near a playground.

Clemens said some kids were playing when Gentry began screaming and waving a broken gear shift. Police also said he yelled at and assaulted a woman.

Nearly an hour later, Gentry returned to the area with a gun. Clemens said four adults were outside when Gentry shot the gun into the ground near them. Police believe Gentry then pointed the gun at the group and fired a round toward them causing them to run.

When officers arrested Gentry, Clemens said appeared to be intoxicated.

Clemen said Gentry accused the children at the playground of harassing his daughter but police were unable to confirm his claim. According to police, Gentry did not live in the area.

Gentry was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault-domestic, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Clemens said no injuries were reported.