Sioux Falls man arrested for making bomb threat

A 46-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police say he threatened to blow up the Minnehaha County Jail.

Sioux Falls police said Jerry Smith was arrested Monday night after receiving a report of a man making comments about blowing up the jail near the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Police said Smith repeatedly pointed at the Minnehaha County Jail, saying he was angry at the place and that he was going to use a detonator to blow up the building.

Smith has been charged with falsely reporting a threat.

Police said Smith did not have any explosives or a detonator.