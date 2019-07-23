Sioux Falls man arrested for spraying beer on patrons, assaulting an officer

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police say he refused to leave a downtown Sioux Falls business and assaulted an officer.

Captain Loren McManus, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, said officers responded to a report of a man spraying customers with beer near Eight Street and Phillips Avenue Monday evening.

Officers asked Berhe to leave the business and he refused. Officers then detained him.

Following the arrest, McManus said Berhe kicked the officers while they were transporting him to the patrol car.

Berhe, from Sioux Falls, was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to vacate, misdemeanor threaten to kill or injure law enforcement officer or family, obstructing officer, resisting arrest, and simple assault on law enforcement officer.