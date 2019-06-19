Sioux Falls man arrested for threatening woman with BB gun

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he threatened a woman with a BB gun.

Police arrested Mark Anthony Craig, 34, Tuesday evening on the 500 block of South Kiwanis Avenue. Police said the incident started with a dispute over a dryer in an apartment building's laundry room.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a woman came in to check on her laundry and she noticed someone had taken her clothes out of and put their own clothes into the dryer she had already paid for.

Police said the woman took Craig's clothes out and that's when he became upset and confronted her about removing his clothes. Clemens said Craig threatened the woman and retrieved gun from his car. Authorities later found out that the gun was a BB gun.

Craig has been charged with aggravated assault.