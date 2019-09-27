Sioux Falls man arrested for threatening woman with shotgun

Sioux Falls police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested after threatening a woman with a shotgun.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Cory James Kostelecky, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday evening after attempting to enter a residence on the 4500 block of East 42nd Street.

Police said Kostelecky tried kicking the door down but was unsuccessful but later came back with a shotgun and threatened to kill a 30-year-old woman.

Kostelecky left the scene before officers arrived but was found later.

He's been charged with aggravated assault and no-contact violation.