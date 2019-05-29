Sioux Falls man arrested for window peeking, assault

A 60-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested for window peeking and simple assault.

Sioux Falls police said they arrested Ronald Gordon Cole on Tuesday near Walts Avenue and Madison Street after one of his neighbors reported him standing outside smoking and peeking inside her window. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the neighbor, a 50-year-old woman, told police this isn't the first time Cole has peeked through her window.

Clemens said in this most recent incident, the neighbor yelled at Cole to stop looking through the window. Police then said he charged at the woman and she ran inside her apartment.