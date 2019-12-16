Sioux Falls man arrested on assault charges after dumpster dispute

Sioux Falls police say a 56-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after he threatened a man with a gun over the weekend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Todd Trent of Sioux Falls was arrested Friday for pulling a gun on a 48-year-old male victim and threatening to shoot him. Clemens said the incident occurred on the 6000 block of South Cliff Avenue at an apartment complex.

Clemens said the victim was attempting to throw away trash at the apartment complex when Trent started yelling from the third floor of a different apartment complex, telling the victim he was not allowed to dump his trash there.

Clemens said Trent came down with a handgun and pointed it at the victim's car. The victim was able to drive away safely and alert authorities.

Police said Trent was arrested without incident.