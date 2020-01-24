Sioux Falls man arrested on child pornography charges

A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after a tip to police revealed he was in possession of child pornography, according to police.

Police say at 8 p.m Thursday night, a person found suspicious images on 40-year-old Travis Dean Walter’s phone and contacted police.

Police confirmed the images to be child pornography and arrested Walter.

Police say the victims were identified as local minors.

Walter is facing four counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be coming. Police won't share more details at this time.

