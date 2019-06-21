Sioux Falls man arrested on kidnapping and assault charges

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on several charges after police say he kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

Sioux Falls police said Shawn William Bentz, 27, and a 39-year-old woman he knew got into an argument on Wednesday. Police said the woman reported that Bentz assaulted her and locked her inside a closet for an undisclosed period of time. Police said he eventually let her out and took her home.

On Thursday, police said the woman and Bentz agreed to meet in a parking lot in downtown Sioux Falls. After communicating from afar, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the woman entered Bentz's vehicle so she could hear him better and he locked the doors and took off driving. Clemens added that Bentz made comments about killing the woman while driving.

In the area of 26th Street and Veterans Parkway, Bentz slowed the vehicle down to throw some of the woman's belongings outside. Clemens said the woman took that opportunity to get out of the car but Bentz grabbed her by the neck and dragged her back to the vehicle. Clemens said eventually the woman was able to convince Bentz to let her go and she got out of the vehicle and that's when a witness called police.

Police arrested Bentz on aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping, simple assault-domestic, interference with emergency communication, and failure to register as a sex offender charges.

Clemens said the woman did suffer injuries but was not hospitalized.