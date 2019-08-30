Sioux Falls man charged with felony damage to property

A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing drug and felony damage to property charges after vandalizing the roof of a gaming business.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Scott Jason Klein was arrested Wednesday night on the 3000 block S. Mayfair Drive.

Clemens said an employee at the business noticed a backpack sitting in the parking lot and alerted police. When officers arrived, they found meth inside the backpack.

While further investigating, Clemens said officers heard a noise on the roof of the business. Police discovered Klein on top of the business. He used a ladder to gain access to the roof, damaging a vent and air unit, Clemens added.

Police said Klein had an injury to his foot and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to assist with getting Klein down. Clemens said officers were able to determine the backpack belonged to Klein and also discovered he was in possession of an unknown drug.

Police said Klein didn't have any connection to the business.

He's been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony intentional damage to property.