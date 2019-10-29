Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he threatened a man at gunpoint.

Sioux Falls police arrested Jared Paul Hallstrom on Monday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Hallstrom has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The incident started Sunday night at GreatLife near 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue. Clemens said Hallstrom walked into the facility around 9 p.m. and asked two men inside to give him a ride. When an 18-year-old victim refused, Clemens said Hallstrom pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the victim.

Clemens said the victim reported that he gave Hallstrom a ride to two hotels in Sioux Falls. At the first hotel, they picked up a man and then the victim dropped Hallstrom off at another hotel near 41st Street and Interstate 29.

Following the incident, Clemens said the victim, who was not harmed, alerted authorities. Officers found Hallstrom in a hotel room on Monday in possession of a pipe with meth residue.

Clemens said there are no charges against Hallstrom's acquaintance.