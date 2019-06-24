Sioux Falls man charged with vandalism, public indecency

A 61-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he damaged public property and masturbated in public in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police arrested Wade Earl Venosdel of Sioux Fall after he was captured on video breaking two lights and masturbating outside the downtown library.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a security guard at the library noticed the lights had been broken. Staff looked through surveillance footage and saw a man using rocks to break the lights around 2 a.m.

Clemens said Venosdel began to masturbate next to a statue of a young girl located on the southwest corner of the library parking lot.

An officer recognized Venosdel from the surveillance footage on Saturday near the 200 block of E. Eighth Street, wearing the same closes. He was arrested for public indecency and intentional damage to property.