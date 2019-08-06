Sioux Falls man competes in U.S. Senior Chess Championship

Alex Yermolinksy represented Sioux Falls in the invitation-only U.S. Senior Chess Championship in St. Louis, MO last month at the St Louis Chess Club.

This is the first time the club has hosted a tournament for players that are 50 years or older. The competition happened alongside other national chess championships.

Ten chess players competed in the tournament. Five of those players were inductees into the U.S. Chess Hall of Fame: Alex Shabalov, who won the championship, Larry Christiansen, Joel Benjamin, Gregory Kaidanov, and, of course, Alex Yermolinsky.

Alex placed an even fourth in the tournament.

Alex was a renowned chess player in the 1990s and has won two U.S. Championships, as well as numerous World Opens, U.S. Opens, and an American Continental. He has also represented the United States in international competitions.