A 32-year-old Sioux Falls native will make his primetime debut on a brand new TV show on Monday.

Brock Thompson is one of 10 contestants on a show called Spy Games .

They will compete by trying to pass secret missions all while being watched by real-life intelligence experts.

The winner takes home $100,000 at the end of the show.

"Spy Games" airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo