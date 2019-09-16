Sioux Falls man dies in boating accident on Lake Oahe

A Sioux Falls man has died in a weekend boating accident in central South Dakota.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Lake Oahe near Fort Pierre, according to the Pierre Fire Department.

Authorities received a report of an unoccupied boat on lower Lake Oahe. A search and rescue dive team was dispatched to the area.

The team found the fishing boat circling on the lake, and were able to return it to shore. After a grid search in the surrounding area, searchers found a location of interest in about 20 feet of water.

A Pierre Dive Team found the body of the victim. Authorities say he was an adult male with a Sioux Falls address on record.

The Hughes County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.