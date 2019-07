A Sioux Falls man appeared in court Monday afternoon on child pornography charges.

David Jon Kindle, 39, is accused of sharing sexually explicit photos and video with a 15-year-old girl. According to court documents, the two shared more than 2,800 text messages over a few weeks in 2018. They also discussed previous sexual encounters.

Kindle spoke with authorities in April about the accusations.

He's being held in the Minnehaha County Jail.