Sioux Falls man facing kidnapping, assault charges

Sioux Falls police have arrested a 41-year-old man after he made multiple threats to a woman and forced her inside his truck.

Michael Allen Haukoos, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday night and is facing charges of simple domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping, and intentional damage to property.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said officers responded to a call on the 400 block of Duluth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Clemens said Haukoos came over to his ex-girlfriend's apartment wanting to speak with her. Initially, the woman refused but Haukoos threatened to kick down the door to her apartment, Clemens said.

Eventually, the woman came outside and began talking with Haukoos. Clemens said when the woman tried to go inside Haukoos responded by pushing her down, threatened to stab her and then grabbed her by the neck, dragging her to his truck.

Clemens said the woman's current boyfriend witnessed what was happening, called 911 and yelled out the window that he did so. Haukoos then threw the woman out of his truck, breaking her phone in the process and drove off.

Clemens said officers caught up with Haukoos and arrested him at his home on the 100 block of North Euclid Street.