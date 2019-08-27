Sioux Falls man has donated 22 gallons of blood & hopes to inspire others

The Community Blood Bank needs 550 units of blood each week to meet demand at the hospitals in Sioux Falls. There's even more of a demand when donations drop over a holiday, like Labor Day, which is this weekend. But one Sioux Falls man is showing people how important it is to donate year-round.

Timothy Heinemann loves giving back to the community so much, he has donated more than 22 gallons of blood.

"It's really no big deal to give blood because I usually come up every eight weeks on my lunch hour and get it done in a half hour and then get back to work and I'm fine," he said.

It may sound like no big deal, but he has helped 543 patients with his blood donations. He started giving in October of 1982 because of a co-worker.

"One of his family members was in dire need of blood, so he came around to the employees and asked if we'd be willing to donate," Heinemann said.

He's gone back to donate 181 times.

"I'd give every four weeks if I could, but I can't do that," he said.

The reason why is because he said it's painless and rewarding.

"I felt guilty because this winter, I broke my foot and I couldn't give blood," he said. "The only time I would quit is if they said I couldn't give any more."

The Community Blood Bank can't count on just the "regulars" like Tim to keep up with the demand. The organization needs new donors, especially this holiday weekend. That's why we've teamed up with them and other local businesses for a blood drive this Friday at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center. People can donate from 6:00 AM until 12:00 PM.